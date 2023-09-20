Hunt wondering how 'injured' Fleurs could join Kaizer Chiefs - 'I don't understand, I don't know how it works'

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is surprised how 'injured' Luke Fleurs is having trials at Kaizer Chiefs.

Fleurs exited SuperSport recently

He has been 'injured'

Hunt tells his side of the story

WHAT HAPPENED: Fleurs has not been a regular at SuperSport this season and has made one appearance so far.

The defender, recently, opted to exit the Swanky Boys after failing to get a guarantee that he would get enough playing time, especially after the arrival of Siyanda Xulu and the emergence of Ime Okon.

The player was invited for trials at Naturena, something that has surprised Hunt who thought the player was injured.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think he'd been injured for the last month or so. Well, pretty much most of [the season], from the start of even pre-season, he didn't do much," Hunt told SABC Sport.

"So, he missed a lot. I don't understand how he can go on trial today when he was injured yesterday, I don't know how it works."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The tactician has further stated he would have wished the 23-year-old to remain at the club.

"Well, I was quite happy for him to stay, but obviously he wasn't partaking and the club felt that we've got four centre-backs now if he wasn't happy; I wasn't party to the agreements, and what actually happened in the meeting," Hunt revealed.

"I didn't have one meeting with him in terms of sitting with the agent or the CEO [Stan Matthews], it was all done by them, so I'm not [aware] of what actually went down, and that's the truth."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fleurs has been at SuperSport United since the 2021/22 season. He was a key player for the Swanky Boys but since Hunt's arrival, things have not been the same. Last season, he played 10 PSL games as the team went on to finish third on the table to seal the 2023/24 Caf Confederation Cup slot.

If Amakhosi sign him, Fleurs will be battling Given Msimango, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Zitha Kwinika - who has been playing as a right-back in recent matches, and Njabulo Ngcobo for a starting berth.

WHAT NEXT: Being a free agent, Fleurs has enough time to make his choice wisely since he can be signed even after the transfer window has been closed.