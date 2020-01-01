Hunt will fix Kaizer Chiefs’ leaking defence - September

The former Matsatsantsa captain trusts his former coach to fix Amakhosi’s leaking backline

Former SuperSport United defender and captain Thabo September believes Gavin Hunt can plug ' leaky defence.

This is after the 5-0 humiliation, on aggregate, by in the two-legged MTN8 semi-final recently raised a few eyebrows.

Amakhosi have conceded nine goals in six games under their new head coach. They have only managed to keep two clean sheets, are without suspended defender Erick Mathoho and utility-defender Reeve Frosler, and do not expect new signings until next season’s transfer window.

''You don't often hear of Kaizer Chiefs losing 3-0 to any team in the league, be it the rivals, Orlando Pirates, September told Goal.

"You won't see that again this season. Gavin [Hunt] will make sure that he works on his defense this season and think ahead for next season that he can boost his squad going forward, in terms of attack.

''But I don't see him doing much in terms of his attack, but he is one person that will go on to make sure that his defense is solid.''

Chiefs are back in action this weekend with a trip to , who are anticipating a tough encounter according to their coach Mandla Ncikazi.

''We anticipate that our match against Kaizer Chiefs will be the toughest that we've played thus far,'' said Ncikazi.

''Based on the fact that one, they are a big team with quality players, rich history behind them and the fact that results have not been favourable to them lately.

‘‘And I am sure that coach Gavin Hunt, who I respect very much, will motivate and inspire his team to try and get the points against us.

''If I had a choice, I would not have preferred to play Kaizer Chiefs at this point in time. But the fixture dictates that we meet them on Saturday afternoon.

"From our part, the encouraging factor is that our team is in a good space, highly confident and have the belief.

''"We trust our processes and plans based on how we have prepared for this match and I am highly optimistic that we shall get the positive result on Saturday afternoon.''

Fifth-placed Arrows will go into this match without the services of suspended Zimbabwe international defender Devine Lunga.