Hunt will bring trophies back to Kaizer Chiefs - Mabedi

The former Amakhosi defender looks at the new club coach, and discusses why he could bring back success to the club

Former coach Patrick Mabedi says new coach Gavin Hunt has all the qualities to lead the Soweto giants to glory and that winning the MTN8 is not a must.

The former Amakhosi skipper is also confident the ex- coach works well under pressure and that he will not struggle at Naturena.

Hunt was announced as Ernst Middendorp’s successor last week and will be expected to bring trophies to the Glamour Boys.

“To me, he is a very good coach and he understands South African football culture. His achievements say a lot,” Mabedi told Goal.

“I know he will achieve with Chiefs. I wish him and the team the best of luck. He’s not under pressure to bring trophies] it’s what he does best.”

On the fact that the Soweto giants are yet to taste cup glory since the departure of coach Stuart Baxter back in 2015, Mabedi says he is confident the coach will bring silverware back to the club in the coming season.

"Not necessarily [win the MTN8], but he will bring something to the club this season. I am sure of that," added the former Amakhosi skipper.

"The supporters must forget what happened [last season]. They just have to keep on supporting the team and the coach."

After leading the race for the Premier Soccer League ( ) title for over a year, the Soweto giants missed out on the PSL title to on the final day.

Going into the new season, the four-time PSL winners will be hoping to hit the ground running and look to secure this gold medal and dethrone SuperSport United as MTN8 champions.

Meanwhile, the former Malawi skipper has been linked with a job as a youth coach in his country but Goal understands the deal is not yet finalized.

Mabedi was part of Chiefs’ technical bench in the 2018/19 campaign where he was roped in to assist former manager Giovanni Solinas, who was axed and replaced by the German manager.

The 46-year-old also led the Black technical team as he worked with Lionel Soccoia last season.

In addition, media reports suggest the former Matsatsantsa boss will be assisted by former Sundowns midfielder Dillon Sheppard and legend Arthur Zwane.

Just after taking charge of the club last week, the former Hellenic defender has revealed his ambitions for the club, saying winning trophies is his priority.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Hunt will meet his players on Monday at Naturena and he will be expected to announce his technical team.