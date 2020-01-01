Hunt wants Bidvest Wits to leave Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the Caf Confederation Cup

The Clever Boys could end the season on a high with a major trophy despite the sale of their franchise

coach Gavin Hunt is not demotivated by the club’s Premier Soccer League ( ) status being sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), saying they are playing for “professional pride” to qualify the team for the Caf Confederation Cup if the season resumes.

Hunt is eyeing a Nedbank Cup triumph and Wits are in the semi-finals of the league’s premier knockout competition, whose winners are guaranteed participation in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Braamfontein-based face in the Nedbank Cup Last four and Hunt is keen to sign off Wits’ PSL status by winning the Cup, although the triumph would benefit Limpopo side TTM to play in Africa next season.

“We were in the Nedbank Cup final [back in 2014 against at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban], but unfortunately we lost [3-1]. We are still in the semi-finals now,” Hunt told IOL.

“We know that it is going to be a difficult ask [against Sundowns]. We have to do the best we can.

"We want to try and qualify for Africa again if we can. We did well this season to reach the group stage with our small squad. We have to pick up the pieces again and try to finish off well.”

This is despite Hunt and some Wits players expressing disappointment over the sale of the club franchise to Limpopo.

If Wits are crowned Nedbank Cup champions, it would be Hunt’s second time to win it as a coach, having previously claimed it with SuperSport United in 2012.

Besides earning a Confederation Cup ticket via the knockout competition, the Clever Boys could do so by finishing the season in the top three on the PSL standings.

Chances of achieving that are strong for Hunt and his men, who are positioned sixth on the PSL standings but just two points behind third-placed SuperSport United who have played three more games.

Wits would also have to worry about Orlando Pirates and , who are also serious contenders for a top-three finish.

“We will see when we come back. Obviously, we haven’t had a training session. We will then see how we go,” said Hunt.

“We’ve got professional pride to play for. We all know the situation, but it is important to treat the game with respect, play properly and do the right things.”

TTM have confirmed that they will not be taking Hunt to Limpopo, together with some players who are high earners at Wits.