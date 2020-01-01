Hunt to Kaizer Chiefs’ Middendorp: We are in a cut-throat business

The Clever Boys manager has sent a message to console his counterpart in charge of Amakhosi

coach Gavin Hunt has sent a message to counterpart Ernst Middendorp, saying football is a lonely game when wins are hard to find.

The Clever Boys mentor has led his charges to a 1-0 win on Sunday afternoon at FNB Stadium, saying soccer is a cut-throat business.

Following the win over the Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders, the Clever Boys seemed to have derailed the Soweto giants’ title ambitions.

“Professional football is a very lonely game if you don’t win. When you win, it is fine and everyone loves you,” Hunt told the media.

“When you don’t win, it’s bad. When you are so close, obviously to lose a game like that, it’s not easy to handle.

“On a personal level, you don’t want to see people, especially the way they [Chiefs] were on top of the log for some time, to lose it at the end. But we are in a cut-throat business.”

In the wake of the victory through a solitary strike by Bienvenu Eva Nga, Wits moved to third spot on the log table with 49 points and have maximized their chances of lifting the title should Amakhosi and lose their remaining matches.

Chiefs and coach Pitso Mosimane’s men both have 53 points at the summit, but the Naturena-based giants enjoy an advantage based on goal difference.

However, the Braamfontein outfit can steal the lucrative crown as they could end up with 55 points from their last two games.

As Middendorp cut a lonely figure and reportedly shunned the media after their hard to swallow defeat, he was quick to lament their missed chances in his post-match analysis on television.

Meanwhile, Chiefs were consoled by the fact that the reigning PSL champions lost 1-0 to the relegation-threatened on Sunday evening at Dobsonville Stadium, leaving the title race open.

In addition, the German manager’s camp has suffered a major blow following news goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has been ruled out for the end of the season.

Akpeyi collided with striker Mxolisi Macuphu, leaving the Nigerian keeper concussed and he was stretchered off just before the end of the first half at the Calabash.