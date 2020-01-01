Hunt: Stellenbosch denies interest in Bidvest Wits head coach

Steve Barker's job at Stellies is safe, for now, after the club boss dismissed rumours linking the four-time PSL winner with the Western Cape outfit

Stellenbosch FC has denied reports that they are looking to bring Gavin Hunt on board to replace Steve Barker for next season.

Reports emerged on Monday morning that there's a possibility that Hunt would return to the Western Cape following the confirmation by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila that they have purchased .

According to TTM, Hunt has already been told that his services will not be needed at the club next season.

This is simply because the Limpopo-based club cannot afford him as he is on a high salary package at the Students.

However, as things stand, it doesn't look like Hunt will be joining Stellenbosch ahead of next season with the club quoting their CEO Rob Benadie dismissing the reports.

"It is regrettable that the dissemination of false information circulates the media with regards to our club rumoured to having approached Gavin Hunt," said Benadie, according to the club.

"These claims are void of any truth and is not respectful towards Gavin or our current Tech Team."

Stellenbosch has had a difficult first season in the under Barker, winning just seven and losing 11 of their 23 league games thus far.

It is for this reason the Western Cape club finds itself in 12th position on the PSL log with only seven games to go.

At one stage, there were reports that Barker would be fired but that was before their turnaround of fortunes late last year and early this year.

The management showed faith in him and allowed him to continue even when other coaches were linked with the position.

Now, with Hunt out of the equation, for the time being, Barker can now breathe a sigh of relief and focus on finishing in a respectable position.

Barker is the same coach who helped Stellenbosch win promotion from the National First Division.

It was his second-biggest achievement as a coach after doing the same with AmaTuks in 2009.

Barker, 52, had a stint with between 2014 and 2016, and he joined Stellenbosch in 2017.

He brought top players such as Morgan Gould and Marc van Heerden to the club at the start of the season.