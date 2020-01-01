Hunt sees progress despite Kaizer Chiefs extending winless run to six matches in PSL

The 56-year-old tactician was left to rue the Soweto giants' missed chances following their clash with Siwelele

head coach Gavin Hunt feels his side is making progress after their encounter with Bloemfontein on Saturday evening.

Amakhosi were held to a 1-1 draw by Phunya Sele Sele in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match which was played at FNB Stadium.

It was a game which saw Chiefs dominate the first-half, but they could only score once through Anthony Akumu and the result saw Amakhosi extend their winless run to six matches in the league.

"I thought good performance, first-half very good you know. We've had some great opportunities, if you make it 2-0, 3-0 then it's much easier," Hunt told SuperSport TV.

"The longer it stays at 1-0, they had one chance the whole game and they scored. That's pretty much what has been the story of our season so far.

"So disappointed but with what we have, you know we're making progress."

Celtic equalized in the second half through Tumelo Mangweni after the Chiefs defence was caught ball watching.

Hunt felt that they should have won the game, but he explained that there are positives which he can take from the encounter.

"They [Celtic] got pace, when you have pace in your team, a lot of movement they are always going to hurt you on a turnover," he continued.

"But we also turned over a few times, we had some good opportunities you know. But obviously, you know upfront, it is what it is.

"The result should be better, we all know that but there are signs, there are certainly signs. But you're getting hurt with every little mistake it's a goal against you."

"I understand that in football but you have to work a little bit harder then," the experienced coach added.

"We have to be a little bit compact and things like that, all in all certainly we should have got three points. I felt it, you know? But it is, what it is."

Chiefs have now turned their attention to the Caf where they will host Angolan side CD Primeiro de Agosto in the first-round first-leg match on December 23.