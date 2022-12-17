Hunt rues World Cup break - 'It could have been done differently'

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt has suggested it might not have been a good idea to stop the PSL for the World Cup.

The PSL has not been on for a month

Hunt suggests PSL break not noble idea

World Cup to end on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED: The Premier Soccer League took a break to pave the way for the World Cup that started on November 20 in Qatar.

South Africa did not make it to Qatar; Africa was represented by Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, Tunisia, and Morocco - who will be vying for a third-place finish when they play Croatia on Saturday.

However, the likes of Egypt continued with their domestic top-tier. Hunt, has hinted breaking the PSL for the World Cup might not have been a noble idea.

WHAT HE SAID: "This is a different scenario, this has never happened before," Hunt said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"Normally we would have played until 21 December and started again in the middle of January and sometimes in February because of the Africa Cup of Nations, but this is very different. The mentality has to be right because as you can see everyone is on holiday, with their families and friends. We had two weeks off, that was our Christmas, and we are fine.

"But this [Fifa break] could have been done differently. That is my opinion, but it is what it is. You can’t train in one place for five weeks, you can’t – you will go mad.

"I think most clubs will do something, go away and play a few games. Obviously, it is all about the financial base."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport United are currently in Durban preparing for the Premier Soccer League return.

They started the 2022/23 season relatively well and they are currently placed third on the table with 21 points from the 12 games they have played.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Getty

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: Matsatsantsa will host Marumo Gallants at Lucas Moripe Stadium once the top tier resumes on December 30.