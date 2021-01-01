'It was like a practice match' - Hunt rues Kaizer Chiefs' missed chances against Chippa United

The Cape Town-born tactian indicated that his players are suffering from fatigue following the slender defeat in Nasrec

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt says his side should have wrapped up their game against Chippa United in the first-half on Wednesday afternoon.

Amakhosi were hoping to make it two wins in a row in the PSL after securing a 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, but they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to the Chippa United at FNB Stadium.

Hunt was left to rue his side's missed chances in the first-half which was dominated by Chiefs and Chippa grabbed a late winning goal through Bienvenu Eva Nga in the 84th minute.

"Obviously we dominate the ball but you got to, you know you go to work the goalkeeper a little bit more which we didn't do, enough opportunities, more than enough you know," Hunt told SuperSport TV.

"It's a problem, we haven't scored many and obviously we make one mistake the whole game and we concede, so you go to give them credit, put two big boys, forced it a little bit but we should be better.

"We dominated the ball but every time we got to the final third, the final ball let us down, you know people...so yeah, congratulations to Chippa."

The veteran tactician pointed out that he had warned his charges that Chippa would sit back and wait for a chance to counter and score.

"I watch yesterday and I see penalties given and I go... but it's football. We can't rely on that, we need to be better, we need to score, we need to have the final pass across the face, the first half of the game should be out of sight," he continued.

"It was like a practice match, I said to the players at half-time 'We got to score the first goal here because if they score they'll just sit in and dig in,' which they did, and fair play to them."

Samir Nurkovic, Lazarous Kambole and Reeve Frosler were introduced on the hour-mark and Hunt explained that he needed fresh legs since Chiefs have played a lot of games within a short period of time.

"Legs, we're playing every two, three days, they ran out of steam, we have to change it, we have to use the bench, so it becomes a two type of game," he added.

"We're creating, we're not tracking, we're not getting back, we're not getting forward, there are no legs there, we have to do what we have to do.

"We have to keep going, we've been disappointed at times, unbelievable at times and disappointing so that's got a lot to do with... I know, don't worry."

Chiefs are set to face Bloemfontein Celtic in a PSL match at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday.