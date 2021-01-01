Hunt reveals Mphahlele's importance to Kaizer Chiefs

The defender battled for game-time last season but is a regular this term for the Glamour Boys and has also been rewarded with the captain's armband

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has underlined Ramahlwe Mphahlele's importance to the team and is hoping to have the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows defender back in time for this weekend's Nedbank Cup tie against Richards Bay.

Chiefs' last 32 cup encounter against the joint First Division log leaders Richards Bay is scheduled for a 5pm kick-off at the FNB Stadium on Sunday evening.

For the most part of 2021 Amakhosi have been in good form although they are currently on a run of three matches without a win, having drawn against Stellenbosch and Baroka FC before losing 2-1 to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby last weekend.

Mphahlele meanwhile has been out for the past three matches after limping off after only 15 minutes with a hamstring issue against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), a game Amakhosi won 3-0.

And while Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has been able to welcome back right-back Reeve Frosler from injury recently and does have options such as Erick Mathoho, Anthony Agay and Daniel Cardoso in the centre of defence, he admits that Mphahlele's loss is significant, the 31-year-old having been in excellent form this season. His leadership skills as captain and as an organiser in the defence have also been important.

“Rama has been out for the past three matches and we have really missed him,” Hunt was quoted saying by the Daily Sun.



“He was not fit enough for the Soweto derby. I don’t know if he will be fit for our next match but we need him back.

“I don’t really like to change my centre backs but we had no choice with the injuries we’ve had.”

For Mphahlele, this season has been a marked contrast to last season when he managed just six appearances in the league under former head coach Ernst Middendorp.

“I brought him in there at the start of the season because we needed someone like him,” Hunt explained.

“He has done well at centre-back, we need him to do that. We really need him back as soon as possible.

“We now have a few players back from injury, Reeve (Frosler) included.

“This gives us good options in defence. The defence has been the one problematic area but it’s looking better, we now need to stabilise our central midfield.”