Hunt reveals Manchester United's McCarthy encouraged him to sign Kewuti - Benni said ‘take him if you can’

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has revealed he contacted Manchester United first team coach Benni McCarthy before signing Zukile Kewuti.

Kewuti joined SuperSport as a free agent

Played under McCarthy at Cape Town City

Signed a six-month deal with SuperSport

WHAT HAPPENED: SuperSport coach Hunt has lauded the qualities possessed by his new signing Kewuti who he acquired on a free transfer.

Kewuti signed an initial six-month contract with Matsatsantsa as Hunt aims at challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the Premier Soccer League crown.

However, the tactician has revealed he had to call the member of Manchester United first team coach McCarthy regarding the midfielder.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Oh, what a player, I love him to bits. He’s got what we need. What I like. 80% attitude, 20% ability," Hunt told the media as quoted by iDiski Times.

"He’s got attitude, he’s got desire. He’s got the right mentality and the most important thing for us he’s versatile. We need two, or three players that can play two or three positions because I can’t sign two in every position. And he’s got that.

"He impressed me in no end, I spoke to Benni [McCarthy]. Benni said ‘take him if you can’. He said ‘you will love him’. I said, ‘the first day I saw him I loved him’.

"And he is 27 years old, where has he been? He was here [Cape Town City] wasn’t he? He didn’t play, he went to AmaZulu, he didn’t play. We will use him somewhere along the line that’s for sure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McCarthy worked with Kewuti when he was the head coach at Cape Town City. The latter eventually left for AmaZulu and later Maritzburg United.

He was rendered clubless after the club opted to release him a couple of weeks ago and SuperSport pounced on him.

Hunt hopes Kewuti can add much-needed experience and value to his team which is currently placed second on the PSL table with 27 points, seven behind log leaders Sundowns.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Backpagepix

Backpage

Backpagepix.

WHAT NEXT: Kewuti was on the bench as SuperSport defeated Cape Town City 1-0 recently and will hope to make his debut on Saturday against Golden Arrows.