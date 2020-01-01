Hunt ready to replace Middendorp at Kaizer Chiefs

The 56-year-old mentor has always spoken about timing when revealing interest from the PSL's big clubs and it appears he's now ready to make it happen

Former coach Gavin Hunt will not be on the unemployment queue for too long, Goal can exclusively reveal.

The 56-year-old mentor appears to have made his decision on where he will be coaching next season following the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

Goal has it on good authority are likely to be Hunt's next employers.

More teams

This means he will replace Ernst Middendorp for the upcoming campaign with the German expected to be sacked in the next few weeks.

Goal can further confirm Hunt had many offers from the PSL and overseas and that , at one stage, also made inquiries about his availability.

However, with Josef Zinnbauer guiding the club to a top-three finish after arriving in December, it is also expected Pirates will give him a full season to see if he can take the club to greater heights.

Earlier this year, Hunt denied any links to Chiefs, describing the reports as 'embarrassing' out of respect for Middendorp.

As things stand, Middendorp is contracted to the Soweto giants as he still has a year left on his contract, according to Chiefs.

His side's failure to win the league this past weekend has seen calls for his sacking gain momentum but of course, he will have to submit his technical report before an official statement is made public from Chiefs.

Middendorp's tactics have been heavily criticised since joining Amakhosi in December 2018 with the majority of fans slamming him that he doesn't have a plan B, especially after dropping crucial points from a winning position this season.

Article continues below

His team's reliance on crosses and set-pieces also became a hot topic among the fans and football legends who felt it was a matter of time before their opponents figured them out, and this is how it turned out as teams made it difficult for Chiefs to score after the resumption of the season.

Injuries to key players such as Leonardo Castro and Lebogang Manyama coupled with the departure of George Maluleka were also contributing factors to Amakhosi's capitulation.

However, management is likely to brush that aside as Chiefs had enough players to clinch the title.