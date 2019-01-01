Hunt praises Orlando Pirates for believing in Mokwena instead of foreign "plumbers"

The four-time PSL title-winning coach has slammed PSL club bosses for hiring coaches with 'fake CVs' and who are 'plumbers'

head coach Gavin Hunt has backed ' interim coach Rhulani Mokwena and slammed 'fake' foreign coaches.

This comes after Mokwena was criticised for not being ready to lead a big club like Pirates.

However, Hunt praised Bucs management for giving Mokwena a chance to prove himself in top-flight football.

"A guy like Rhulani, give the man a chance. I am sure his preparation is good. I give credit to Pirates for sticking their neck out to say 'don’t bring another one in here'. Even guys with funny, fake CVs get a job when we have capable coaches here," Hunt told the media.

"I am old, but there are young guys and we need more of them. When a guy shows great potential, give them a chance. But then they have to win football matches. I am excited about where we are going with the football, but let’s not bring in the plumbers."

The accomplished local tactician slammed the mentality which clubs have of preferring to hire foreign coaches instead of local ones.

"When I started, a foreigner came to this country and had an English accent and got a job. Then we had Brazilians. Moroka Swallows had a beach soccer coach once," he revealed.

"I mean, are you crazy? What are you doing, having a laugh or what? Then there are electricians and fishermen. Whatever.

"We’ve got to believe in our own. I got given a chance and did my apprenticeship for four years in the first division. And then I got given a chance to find my way through and battled it."

Hunt led Wits to a 4-3 victory over Mokwena's Pirates in an enthralling PSL match which was played at Lucas Moripe Stadium this past weekend.

Wits are now set to face Eswatini's Young Buffaloes in the Caf Confederation Cup clash on Friday, while Pirates will take on in a PSL match on Saturday.