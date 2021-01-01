Hunt: Poor timing to sack Kaizer Chiefs coach before Caf Champions League semi-finals - Omollo

The former Harambee Star believes Amakhosi's players might end up struggling in Africa against Wydad Casablanca

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo believes Kaizer Chiefs acted hastily by firing coach Gavin Hunt.

The tactician was fired on Friday after the Glamour Boys succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to a struggling Black Leopards side in a PSL encounter which was played at Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday.

The defeat left Amakhosi in 11th place on the league standings - five points above the relegation zone with two matches left in the current campaign.

However, the 51-year-old former Harambee Star believes it was not a good decision by the club to make changes in the technical bench at a critical time when Chiefs are eyeing continental glory.

"It was poor timing to send Hunt home when they are preparing for the Caf Champions League semis against Wydad Casablanca," Omollo told Goal on Saturday.

"We understand he has been struggling in the PSL, but even if they are five points above the relegation zone, I am sure they would have survived. Hunt has been doing well in the Champions League, they should have let him complete the season.

"It is painful to take the team all the way to the last four of the competition and get fired even before completing the journey."

The Gor Mahia assistant coach has further opined how Hunt's sacking may impact the players ahead of the game.

"It is a psychological blow because the playing unit was used to his tactics especially in the continental competition," Omollo continued.

"Definitely the players might struggle to get used to whichever tactics they might be introduced to between now and June 18 when they play the North Africans. The fans should not be too optimistic of getting a positive outing although in football anything is possible."

Article continues below

Omollo went on to explain why Wydad Casablanca are coming into the match as favourites.

"They have been in this stage before, and they know what is expected of them compared to Chiefs.

"The South Africans have a shaky defence and they were badly exposed in the 3-0 loss to Simba SC in Dar es Salaam. In short, I am expecting the North Africans to make it to the final."