Hunt pin-points two areas where Kaizer Chiefs lost the Cape Town City game

The loss to the Citizens brought to an end a run of eight consecutive matches in all competitions without defeat for the Soweto giants

It was a disappointing evening for Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt as his side lost 2-1 to Cape Town City in a league encounter at FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

City scored in the 22nd minute through Tashrique Morris, with a deflected Bradley Ralani shot making it 2-0 in the 57th minute. Amakhosi rallied late on after Kearyn Baccus pulled one back midway through the second half, but ultimately still fell short.

"I'm disappointed with the result,” Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game. “I thought we deserved the draw. It didn't come, but [to be] on the back foot early, first half...disappointing

"We've led games this year and thrown it away. We should have got a point here tonight, that’s for sure,” he added.

The Glamour Boys coach highlighted two areas he felt contributed to the defeat – not enough application with the delivery into the opposition box, and a lack of sharpness.

"The final ball let us down,” the former Bidvest Wits coach said. “They (Cape Town City) also had chances to be fair, but all in all we looked a bit heavy-legged.”

Article continues below

Chiefs have just played four games in 12 days, including a trip to Guinea for a Caf Champions League match against Horoya FC. There’s little time to rest now as they get ready for a big one on Sunday – they travel to Pretoria to face league leaders and defending Champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

"Every game's important, from the start. So it's no different, we have got to regroup now and go again on Sunday,”Hunt said.

When asked to identify problem areas from the defeat to City, the coach simply replied: "Um...ja...lots of work."



Wednesday night's defeat in Soweto has left Amakhosi in 11th position. With 25 points they are two points behind Baroka FC in position eight.