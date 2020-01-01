Hunt on Kaizer Chiefs striker Nurkovic: There are other problems

The Serbian has not played at all this season, and with the Glamour Boys unable to sign players due to a transfer ban, his presence has been missed

coach Gavin Hunt announced Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic is fit, despite him still being sidelined from the squad.

Nurkovic was Amakhosi's top goalscorer last season with 13 league goals plus one in the cup. He also registered six assists in 31 matches in all competitions.

However, surgery to correct a groin injury has meant that the 28-year-old is yet to play this season.

And he's been clearly missed as the Glamour Boys have managed only eight goals in 11 matches, with three of those goals coming from defenders and one a own goal.

Earlier this week the Soweto side announced the Serbian marksman is back in training:

"Samir Nurkovic returns to training this week. His progress will be monitored and further updates will follow."

Nurkovic was seen sitting in the stands during Wednesday night's 2-2 draw against Black at the FNB Stadium, seemingly as he builds up his fitness before being introduced into the squad.

However, when speaking to SuperSport ahead of the Leopards match, Hunt surprisingly hinted that there might be more to the story than what we've seen on the surface.

"Nurkovic has been fit for about two weeks now but obviously there are other problems," he was quoted telling SuperSport TV, as per the South African.

"Those problems must be sorted out first. I mean he could play but let’s leave it for another day.”

Commenting on the Leopards draw, in which Chiefs bounced back from a 0-2 half time deficit to claim a point, Hunt said that he felt they could have gone better and claimed the maximum.

“Disappointing because I felt there was a lot of opportunities in the second half, I mean the last play of the game, [Siphelele] Ntshangase, [Khama] Billiat trying to flick it, just had to play it simple there and we would have scored,” he lamented.

Amakhosi are next in action on Tuesday 15 December, away at SuperSport United.