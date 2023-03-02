Hunt not losing sleep over Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates Caf Champions League challenge

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt says he is not worried about having to play against top two challengers Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs, Pirates & SSU share Champions League ambitions

SSU are 2nd on the PSL table, Pirates 3rd and Chiefs 5th

Hunt comments on the competition between the teams

WHAT HAPPENED? The current Premier Soccer League campaign is left with nine games before its conclusion. In their remaining matches, SuperSport will face Pirates on March 18, before hosting Amakhosi on May 13 in what will be their penultimate league fixture.

Those two games are potential deciders of their season as the Soweto giants are fighting to end the season in the top two which comes with a Caf Champions League berth.

Currently, Matsatsantsa are second on the PSL table with 19 points fewer than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. But they have five points more than third-placed Pirates and Chiefs who are fifth but tied on points with their Soweto rivals.

Both the Soweto giants have expressed ambitions to return to the Champions League next season and those ambitions are a potential threat to SuperSport’s target. But Hunt plays Down the challenge from the two traditional foes.

WHAT HUNT SAID: “We need to take advantage,” said Hunt as per Sowetan Live. “We’ve done okay at home, but we need to do better. Obviously, Sunday is going to be a difficult game.

“We need to try and finish the nine games strongly, especially at home. If you start worrying about opposition, you will have a problem. Let’s try to concentrate on what we do here and take care of it.

“That’s why last week it was so important [to win against Maritzburg] and every week it will be important. And obviously, we will still have to play Chiefs and Pirates, but I would love to get there in the Champions League, but let’s try to concentrate first on what we are doing.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs and Pirates have been struggling to catch up with SuperSport this season. The Soweto giants have been inconsistent and overtaking Matsatsantsa could prove to be a difficult task.

But they could draw hope from the fact that they are done playing against each other in this league campaign. They have also concluded assignments against Sundowns.

WHAT NEXT FOR HUNT? SuperSport host Golden Arrows on Sunday they would be hoping for another victory to stay second on the table or move closer to log leaders Sundowns.