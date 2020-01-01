Hunt will drive Kaizer Chiefs to trophies - Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Onyango

The Downs gloveman has previously worked under the PSL title-winning tactician whom he thinks would be the right man for Amakhosi

goalkeeper Denis Onyango believes former coach Gavin Hunt is a “competitive coach” who would transform the fortunes of if he is handed the opportunity.

The Kaizer Chiefs coaching job is vacant following the sacking of Ernst Middendorp after the club narrowly missed out on a first Premier Soccer League title since 2015.

With Bidvest Wits now defunct, leaving Hunt jobless, the four-time title-winning coach has been strongly linked with Chiefs and Onyango believes the tactician will make a huge impact by delivering silverware if he takes charge at Naturena.

The captain won three successive league titles at SuperSport under Hunt and was reunited with the former Moroka Swallows coach at Bidvest Wits during a loan stint there from Sundowns.

“He [Hunt] is a fantastic coach‚ I believe it would be a new chapter for him [if he is appointed Chiefs coach]. He will probably [be] managing a bigger team than the other few he has been managing,” Onyango told the media.

“But football is the same‚ the mentality remains that he will drive them to win trophies. He has won trophies with SuperSport and Wits and we know the quality that he has as a coach.

“Going to a bigger team‚ the anticipation and what they expect from him is big. He has done it before. I believe if he is given a chance to coach Kaizer Chiefs he has the ability as a person and a coach.

"Of course being driven by the size of the team will be something else but good luck to him if he gets the job.

“It’s always good to have a competitive coach like Gavin in the league. When you look at the games between Wits and Sundowns‚ it was always been competitive. He drives his players to give their best so it will be good for the league and football in general.”

While Hunt appears to be the frontrunner for the Chiefs job, current Botswana coach Adel Amrouche has also been mentioned as a possible replacement for Middendorp.

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has also expressed interest to coach Chiefs.