Kaizer Chiefs squad has won nothing, but has overachieved - Hunt

Amid domestic some woes, Amakhosi were given little chances to thrive against some of the best teams in Africa

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt believes that his squad has punched above its weight, amid player transfer restrictions by Fifa, to reach the quarter-finals of "one hell of a" Caf Champions League competition.

Chiefs twice came from behind to record a 2-2 draw against Horoya AC away in Conakry in a nervy Group C on Saturday, a result which was good enough for them to reach the last eight for the first time.

Starting their campaign in this competition in November 2020, when they were already in the middle of a difficult run in domestic competitions, Chiefs first stunned Cameroonian champions PWD Bamenda 1-0 away in the preliminary round.

Another 1-0 shocker over Primeiro Agosto in Luanda in the first round saw Amakhosi reaching the Champions League group stage for the first time ever.

Then, after being held 0-0 by Horoya at home in their opening group match, before being thumped 4-0 by Wydad Casablanca, Chiefs' pedigree was questioned before they avoided defeat in their four remaining group games to advance to the quarter-finals.

"We have won nothing, we just got through. This is one hell of a competition to play in," Hunt told Chiefs' media after the match

"We have not signed a player, nothing, so you have to look at it from that perspective. The squad that we have to try and go on this front is a big achievement so far and we have overachieved. As I said we have not won anything.

"To win league titles is obviously the ultimate. Obviously this [Champions League] is the flagship, the one that sort of come out red. We have had a taste of it now, good experience and let's see who we draw and where we go.

"We knew that to qualify we had to get a scoring draw or a win the game. It was a huge fight, huge effort and a great achievement for the club.

"First time we got into the group stage and then first time we get out of the group as well so it is a great achievement to be in the last eight. It is going to be tough.

"Who are we going to be drawn against now? We will worry about that when we get to it."

Chiefs have now gone for eight straight matches unbeaten in all competitions as they shift focus to their Premier Soccer League campaign.

Currently, in ninth on the PSL table, they next visit Baroka FC on Thursday as they push for a top-eight finish.

"We still have to get our domestic form right now, that is the most important thing," continued Hunt.

"We are going to need another 17 points in the league to get ourselves in the top-eight as minimum.

Article continues below

"Seventeen points in 10 games sounds doable but it's easier said than done. PSL football is totally different from the Champions League which is much slower, much more physical and much more direct.

"In the PSL there is much more movement so you have to change depth and we have one hell of a game against Baroka on Thursday."

As Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns prepare for the Champions League quarter-finals, it is a first in the history of South African football to have two PSL teams participating in the knock-out stage of Africa's premier club competition.