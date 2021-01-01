Kaizer Chiefs' performance against Cape Town City wasn’t pretty to watch - Hunt

For the first time this season, Amakhosi won two straight games but their tactician is still not too pleased

coach Gavin Hunt has described their 2-1 win over as “one of those performances” despite picking up a second set of maximum points in succession.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Happy Mashiane both scored in the first 20 minutes of the match as Chiefs followed up on the 1-0 victory over three days earlier.

It was a second straight victory for them this season as Chiefs made strides in two games, from being just a point above the basement side Black , to being five points clear of the relegation zone.

They are now 12 points behind than log leaders but Hunt is not convinced by his team’s form.

“It’s difficult so we had to dig in for the two goals. That’s one of those performances. It wasn’t pretty to watch but when you look at it, the league table we were bottom and people said lots of things but where we are we just have to keep going and try collect as many points as we can,” Hunt told the media.

“We had our feet all in the game early with two goals which obviously does help especially away from home. I’m sure I came here last year [with ] and I lost 2-1 and it was exactly the other way round like it was tonight. ...they won 2-1, pretty similar sort of game and it happens like that.”

Chiefs going 2-0 up in the opening 20 minutes of the game appeared to have made it difficult for Cape Town to claw their way back into the contest.

City only managed to pull one goal back with seven minutes remaining on the clock through Fagrie Lakay, and Amakhosi held on for the slender victory, although Hunt feels they could have won by a wider margin.

“I thought with 2-0 up they will come at us. They certainly had chances but we also had chances to add one or two more,” Hunt said.

“They had chances, they were at home and there are going to throw numbers at you. We will try recuperate, see what we have and go again on Tuesday.

“When you play two, three games your legs go. Right now with our situation we have to try and get as many points as we can and try to get away from where we were.

"Right now I don’t even think about the next game. We are just trying to get a few results, that’s all.”

Chiefs now prepare to host struggling Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Wednesday as they seek to keep rising on the table.

Hunt has been playing around with his defence in recent games, starting with Ramahlwe Mphahlele who is now a regular centre-back, after he was converted from right-back.

Central defender Daniel Cardoso was once played as a left-back but is now being deployed as a defensive midfielder.

international Anthony Akumu has been turned into a centre-back after starting as a midfield anchorman.

“He [Akumu] is not a midfield place, no chance. I don’t know why he was signed but he is not a midfielder," Hunt added.

"He has played the last three games, four games obviously because we have problems. He has done well and I think he was excellent again today and may long it continue."