Hunt: Kaizer Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates to former Bidvest Wits head coach

As Goal previously reported, Amakhosi had been interested in the ex-Hellenic player since early this month

have appointed Gavin Hunt as their new head coach for the next three seasons, Goal can exclusively confirm.

According to a source privy to the situation, the 56-year-old mentor finally agreed to terms with Amakhosi this week.

"It's a done deal. He has joined Kaizer Chiefs," the source told Goal.

More teams

The source further revealed that were also interested in Hunt but the veteran coach chose Amakhosi over their nemesis.

This despite Josef Zinnbauer arriving in the country in December 2019 and helping the club finished third on the log at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Goal has it on good authority that the Sea Robbers tabled a much more appetising salary package for Hunt but the coach decided to move to Naturena.

"Pirates also wanted Hunt but he chose Chiefs. They (Pirates) offered him more money than Chiefs but that's not what Hunt wanted," revealed the source.

The news of Hunt joining Amakhosi ends speculation about his immediate future and would also ease the fears among the club fans who urged the management to bring in someone with a history of winning trophies.

Goal broke the news of Hunt going to Naturena over a week ago and despite denials from the coach himself, his return to Johannesburg from Cape Town last weekend fueled the speculation even more.

Hunt is one of the most decorated coaches in the PSL with four league titles and a number of Cups under his belt, including the Nedbank Cup, Telkom Knockout and MTN8 won with various clubs such as Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United and .

His appointment sees him become Amakhosi's third head coach in just over two years.

Amakhosi were also linked with Algerian mentor Adel Amrouche this week.

Article continues below

However, there were possible complications ahead for both Chiefs and the 52-year-old to succeed Ernst Middendorp as he's currently contracted to the Botswana Football Association (BFA) as head coach of their country's senior national team until June 2022.