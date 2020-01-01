Hunt: If Bidvest Wits is sold 'we will have to move on and be unemployed'

The Clever Boys manager has shared his thoughts on reported talks his club might be sold

In the midst of media reports could be sold, coach Gavin Hunt says there is nothing that has been discussed but admits it’s a sad situation.

The Clever Boys are reportedly set to relocate to Limpopo province with media reports suggesting talks to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila’s management are close to securing the Braamfontein-based club’s Premier Soccer League ( ) status.

However, Hunt has diverted questions of the matter to the club’s management, adding they will have to move on and become jobless should the sale go through.

“Look, I can’t comment or say anything about what is happening to the club. It’s not my place but that of Alan Fainman [Wits chairman],” Hunt said as quoted by Daily Sun.

“If that is the case then we will have to move on and be unemployed. It’s sad! Nothing has been discussed with us.

"We just read about it everywhere. Let’s hope we will finally be told something.”

It is reported by the website that TTM’s owner Mosala Mulaudzi has already confirmed to having sold his National First Division (NFD) club for a whopping R10 million and put up a deposit for a PSL club, which in this case is strongly believed to be Wits, for R20m.

On the other hand, media reports surfaced that the 2016/17 PSL champions are set to part ways with key players such as skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo, winger Deon Hotto, Gift Motupa and Phathutshedzo Nange who are rumoured to be heading to reigning PSL champions .

Meanwhile, the former Cape Town defender and Bafana Bafana skipper has always been linked with a move to join whilst Hunt recently denied Motupa’s switch to Chloorkop.

According to the publication, former Jomo Cosmos midfielder Thabang Monare and left-back Sifiso Hlanti are both set to join the Sea Robbers.

Although Monare has been linked with a move to join in the past few transfer windows, it remains to be seen if their moves will eventually happen.