Hunt: I felt sorry for Kaizer Chiefs last season

Amakhosi have struggled with the Fifa transfer ban this term but were boosted by Sunday’s 1-0 win over Pirates, thanks to a wonder goal by Nurkovic

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt thinks that the Covid-19 disruption last season may have cost the Glamour Boys the league title.

Chiefs had seemingly been cruising towards a first league title in five seasons under the guidance of coach Ernst Middendorp, only to have their progress slowed by the halt to play due to South Africa’s initial lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

When the Glamour Boys returned to action, in front of empty stadiums, they struggled for rhythm and confidence and were eventually overtaken by Mamelodi Sundowns on the very last day of the league season.

Commenting after Sunday’s Soweto derby, which Amakhosi won 1-0 over Orlando Pirates, Hunt emphasised just how important the fans are to a team like Chiefs, who have traditionally been the best-supported club in the country.

“Clubs of this size, Pirates and Chiefs need people [supporters] you know. They’ve thrived on that all the years, I’ve always played against that and you feel they have the 12th, 13th man," Hunt told SuperSport TV in his post-match interview.

“And that’s maybe what happened last year at the end of last season, they never had that and I felt sorry for them, because that would have maybe got them over the line."

The four-time PSL title-winning coach also feels there were matches this season when having fans in the stadium could have tilted tight games in Amakhosi’s favour.

“So you need that – we haven’t had it, and there’s been a couple of results this season, when with just a little bit of edge, we could have done better," he continued.

“But it is what it is, its the same all over the world, you look at the top sides and they’re struggling as well.

“But all in all, I’m happy for the players,” Hunt said, returning to Sunday’s derby, “that’s the most important thing, hopefully it will give us a bit of a kick.”

Following the international break, the Naturena side return to action at the FNB Stadium on April 3 with a Caf Champions League Group C match versus Wydad Casablanca.