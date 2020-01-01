Hunt hopes Bidvest Wits midfielder Alexander gets a club at the end of the season

The Clever Boys manager speaks about the experienced midfielder whose future remains undecided

coach Gavin Hunt hopes his players such as midfielder Cole Alexander and Rowan Human can get new clubs as they have been fantastic for his side.

The four-time Premier Soccer League ( ) winner says the 31-year-old former SuperSport United and midfielder has been a vital cog for the club since the season was restarted a week ago.

On the other hand, Human was promoted from the MultiChoice Diki Challenge in January this year and he has also received praise from his manager for his contribution so far.

More teams

“Cole has been fantastic for us,” said Hunt to the media.

“He has been a fantastic asset to the team. Rowan has been twice as much. I just wish they would get clubs at the end of the season.

“They have been great in the two matches. Now I am just waiting for the next match.”

Since their 2019/20 season got underway with a clash against in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals, Alexander has been a key figure for the Braamfontein-based club and has delivered some stellar performances.

Apart from the fact they are yet to secure a win out of three league matches against , , and , Alexander was on target and bagged the Man of the Match award against coach Ernst Middendorp's troops.

Coming to the 19-year-old midfielder, Human has featured for the Students in eight league matches and two Nedbank and Caf Confederation Cup appearances, and is regarded as one of the stars for the future.

Meanwhile, a number of players in the Wits stable have been linked with moves away from the club just after the news that the club was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Article continues below

Skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo, Sifiso Hlanti, and Buhle Mkhwanazi have reportedly been linked with moves to Orlando Pirates and Amakhosi.

In addition, the veteran manager recently expressed his opinion on Zimbabwean striker Terrence Dzvukamanja, saying he was baffled why he has not been snapped up yet.

With Alexander having played 30 matches across all competitions and netted two goals so far, he could attract the attention from PSL clubs and his future remains a subject of speculation.