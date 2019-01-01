Hunt gives Hlatshwayo and Monare “honest advice” amidst Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates interest

The 55-year-old has admitted the Clever Boys may not compete for the league title after assembling a squad on a tight budget

head coach Gavin Hunt confirmed he has held talks with Thulani Hlatshwayo and Thabang Monare amidst interest from other Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs.

Defender Hlatshwayo is known to be on the radar of , while Monare is said to be sought by .

Hunt has now revealed he has given the duo “honest advice” with the current transfer window set to close at the end of this month.

“The boys are fine. Obviously, it’s disturbing when you open up a football paper, and there’s a story about one of them," Hunt told IOL.

"They talk to me and I talk to them. But I’ll always give them the best advice."

Wits, who are in financial distress, could be forced to sell the two players if they receive enticing offers from the Soweto giants before the transfer deadline.

The Clever Boys have brought in 10 new players and the majority of the players were signed on pre-contracts.

“We can’t buy anybody so we are not going to buy anybody. What do you think [I’d do if I had the money]? I’d buy a team, wouldn’t I? I won the league by 20 points [when I had the money]," Hunt added.

"It’s the South African economy, people are losing jobs. They're cutting back everywhere, but it’s understandable. We are working in tough times and football is an industry that you’d pull back the plug in.

"We are okay. I don’t know the ins and outs of everything but I know that things have been cut and people have left for financial reasons."

Wits started the new PSL season with a 3-0 victory over AmaZulu FC away on Saturday, but they were stunned 1-0 by FC at home on Tuesday.

The accomplished coach feels he will have to turn an “average” team into “championship material" as they look to challenge for the PSL title.

“We’ve spent no money and we haven’t bought anybody, so it is what it is. I’ve got to battle away. We’ve got good hard-working players (but) we are going to need hard-working players along the line," he explained.

"With all due respect to the previous players, but I think we got some good players here, for free. On Tuesday, the results were not where we wanted them, especially after Saturday. But I can’t fault them, they gave me all - the quality was just lacking."