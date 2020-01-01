Hunt facing up to Kaizer Chiefs realities as problems mount with Soweto derby defeat

Its been a baptism of fire for the new man in the Glamour Boys hot-seat following two heavy defeats in the four matches he's overseen

It was a tough day in the office for head coach Gavin Hunt as his side lost 3-0 to in a first leg MTN8 semi-final match at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The most successful coach currently in the Premier Soccer League, Hunt would have been relishing leading ’s most popular club out into battle against their traditional Soweto rivals.

However, it all went wrong on the day. It wasn’t that Chiefs were played off the park by Pirates. It was more a case of Amakhosi shooting themselves in the foot on several occasions and the Buccaneers ruthlessly capitalising on those mistakes.

Indeed, had Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro taken two great chances inside the opening 20 minutes, it could have been a different game.

Hunt was rather lost for words in his post-game interview...or rather, perhaps he was reserving himself to give his men a tongue-lashing back in the changing room, rather than publicly.

“There’s not much I can say. Long road, we’ll battle on and try regroup and go again,” Hunt told SuperSport TV after the match.

“First half we should have been 2-0 up before they scored," he added. We haven't scored a goal in four games now, the strikers."

It’s not just up front though where Hunt has work to do. In defence, his team have conceded three goals twice this season in the four matches they’ve played and none of the six or so players he’s used at the back this campaign have been in any sort of commanding form.

“The defending, there’s a lot to be desired,” Hunt elaborated. “In honesty, I don’t think its a 3-0 game. Turn-overs and then big long balls down the back of us. Lot of work to do.

Article continues below

“I can’t say too much now, there’s a lot I want to say but I’ll rather reserve it. Some things I see - first goal turn-over, second goal was a free kick, big long ball, bounces in our box, lot to be desired.

“Third goal is our corner, he tried to control it near the half-way line, he miss-controlled it, straight to them [Pirates] and its a goal. Overall….I don’t want to say to much. Everything is workable, we’ll keep battling on.”

Hunt has just a week now to find solutions and to somehow conjure up a minor miracle if he’s to turn the tie around – the second leg takes place next Sunday, October 8.