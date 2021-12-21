Hunt: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach breaks silence on fresh Orlando Pirates link

Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has responded to recent reports linking him with Orlando Pirates.



The Cape Town-born mentor officially parted ways with the Chilli Boys last week after a settlement was reached. Hunt had initially been placed on suspension since November 15 due to the team's poor run of results in the PSL.



Hunt was then linked with Pirates following the Soweto giants' embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday night with Bucs having blown hot and cold under co-coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi this term.



When contacted for a comment by TimesLive, Hunt said, “I’m reading a lot about me in the papers, but not paying any attention."



The former SuperSport United coach has struggled to find a steady job since he parted ways with Bidvest Wits in September 2020 after the club sold its PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.



Hunt was not short of admirers after leaving Wits where he had won the PSL championship, Telkom Knockout Cup, MTN8 Cup during his seven-year stint with the club. He was quickly linked with the two biggest football clubs in the country, Chiefs and Pirates.



The five-time PSL Coach of the Season ended up joining Chiefs ahead of the 2020/21 season. He went on to make history at the Naturena-based club as he became the first coach to guide Amakhosi to the knockout phase of the Caf Champions League.



However, Hunt, who has also coached Hellenic, Swallows FC and Black Leopards, was dismissed by Chiefs in May this year due to the team's poor performance in the PSL as the Glamour Boys were struggling to win matches consistently in the competition.



Chippa moved swiftly to appoint Hunt as their new head coach in July, but the team endured a poor start to a PSL campaign. The Chilli Boys won just one of their first 10 league games and Hunt was placed under suspension in November and he has since been fired.



He remains one of the most successful coaches in the history of the PSL having won four league championships, two Nedbank Cups, Telkom Knockout Cup and MTN8 Cup.