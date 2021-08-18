Hunt: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach addresses Orlando Pirates links after Zinnbauer departure

The Cape Town-born tactician could soon return to Gauteng according to the latest reports as a new PSL season looms

Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has addressed rumours linking him with the vacant Orlando Pirates coaching job.

The Bucs hot seat became vacant after Josef Zinnbauer resigned on Monday following the Buccaneers' elimination from this season's MTN8 last weekend as the team suffered a 2-1 loss to their Soweto rivals, Swallows FC.

Hunt has been one of the first coaches to be linked with the Bucs job despite the accomplished tactician having recently taken charge of Chippa United after his dismissal by Kaizer Chiefs at the end of May this year.

The 57-year-old mentor was quick to refute the rumour insisting that he was never ever approached by Pirates management in a bid to lure him to the Soweto-based club.

"Pirates have never ever approached me," Hunt when speaking to Daily Sun on Wednesday.

Hunt has now been linked with Pirates three times since last year having reportedly rejected Pirates before taking charge of their biggest rivals, Chiefs in September 2020.

The four-time PSL title-winning coach was then believed to be on the radar of the Buccaneers after he left Amakhosi, but he has since moved to Port Elizabeth where he is in charge of the Chilli Boys.

A Daily Sun source has stated that Hunt is in currently talks with Pirates after being given permission to talk to the Soweto giants by Chippa chairman Siviwe 'Chjppa' Mpengesi.

“Hunt has been busy talking to Pirates after being given the green light by his boss Sviwe Mpengesi. The Chippa boss is a Pirates fan and that’s why he has always helped them whenever they need players while he also loaned their players," the source said.

Pirates and Chippa have a good working relationship which has seen the two clubs exchange many players over the years, while coach Rhulani Mokwena was on loan at the Chilli Boys from Bucs between March and July 2020.

However, Pirates administrative officer Floyd Mbele insisted that there were no new developments with regards to getting a new coach when contacted by the same publication.

Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi, who have been serving as Zinnbauer's two assistants at Pirates, are expected to be in charge when Bucs host Stellenbosch FC in their PSL match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.