Hunt: Chippa United respond to ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach's sacking rumours

Chippa United have commented on Gavin Hunt's future amidst reports indicating that his job is on the line after the team extended its winless run over the weekend.

The Chilli Boys extended their winless run to nine matches in the PSL when they drew 0-0 with Maritzburg United on Sunday and the result sees the team placed 14th on the league standings.

Club chairman Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi has had over 30 coaching changes since the team's promotion to the PSL from the National First Division in 2012.

However, Chippa's chief operations officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi has given Hunt a vote of confidence from the club’s board members despite a poor start to the current campaign.

“We are okay with our coach and we are quite confident that he will turn the ship around.” Mzinzi told Daily Sun.

Hunt took charge of the Chilli Boys prior to the start of the current season - replacing Lehlohonolo Seema, who had guided the team to safety as they won the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs.

The Eastern Cape-based side won its first league game of the season, but they have since failed to win their next nine matches and Mzinzi admitted that they are concerned by the team's position on the log.

“We are concerned about the position the team is in and we don’t like to see it there but we are fine with our coach and we continue to talk to him to find solutions,” he said.

The Chilli Boys have had a striker crisis with attackers Rodney Ramagalela and Phakamani Mahlambi having both been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury last month.

The club official also disclosed that they plan to beef up the squad during the upcoming January transfer window



“For now we are hoping that we will get positive results and we will add [players] where we want to during the next window,” he added.

Hunt was fired by Kaizer Chiefs in May 2021 due to a poor run of results in the league despite having guided the Soweto giants to the Caf Champions League semi-finals.

Chippa's next game is against fellow strugglers, Baroka FC in a PSL encounter on November 20.