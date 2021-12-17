Hunt: Chippa United officially part ways with former Kaizer Chiefs coach

Chippa United have officially announced the departure of head coach Gavin Hunt.

This comes after the experienced mentor was placed on suspension last month due to a poor run of results in the PSL.

The Chilli Boys won just one of their first 10 matches in the top-flight which is the team's worst start to a season and Hunt was suspended by the club's management on November 15.

Kurt Lentjies replaced Hunt as an interim coach and the 36-year-old has since guided the team to one victory, two defeats and two draws.

Chippa have now officially confirmed Hunt's departure from the Port Elizabeth-based side after a settlement was reached.

"Chippa United have parted ways with coach Gavin Hunt in a mutual and amicable agreement after five months with the club," a club statement read on Friday evening.

"We reached an agreement with Gavin Hunt to terminate his contract as head coach. Four months settlement was reached between the two parties.

"We extend our gratitude and support to Gavin Hunt and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours."