Hunt blames poor finishing and mistakes for Kaizer Chiefs' loss to SuperSport United

The four-time PSL title winning coach admits errors and poor finishing cost his side as they slump to their third league defeat of the season

head coach Gavin Hunt was disappointed with his side's poor finishing and mistakes following their defeat to SuperSport United on Tuesday night.

The Soweto giants extended their winless run to five matches in the Premier Soccer League ( ) when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Matsatsantsa in Tshwane.

Hunt's side dominated the match, but they could not convert their goal-scoring opportunities with Lebogang Manyama and Dumisani Zuma guilty of missing clear cut chances.

"We didn't win. I think we deserved it. I thought we had so many chances in the first half. There were no problems," Hunt told SuperSport TV.

"But once we had crept in and then they are 1-0 up at half-time when we could have been three or four to the good in the first-half.

"And then we fought and we had unbelievable chances again. But we didn't take them. We have to defend better. We can't commit the errors we were making."

The opening goal came after Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune made a mistake as he gave away possession and the home side scored through Bradley Grobler.

Philani Zulu made things worse for Amakhosi as he was sent off for making a dangerous tackle on Ghampani Lungu in the 64th minute and Hunt's men had to carry on with 10 players.

"Yeah, we had mistakes. We have to stick together and we will try to eradicate it. We have to really look at it. We will go back and look at the situation and take it from there," he said.

"We are certainly not having the rub of the green but that is football. Sometimes you have to work a little bit harder to achieve a little bit more.

"As I said at half-time we had those three, four unbelievable chances under the crossbar just to finish them off and you turn the other way around. That is football."

SuperSport doubled their lead through Sipho Mbule, before Manyama scored Chiefs' consolation goal from the spot-kick after the visitors were awarded a late penalty.

Hunt admitted that it is one of the toughest periods in his coaching career with Amakhosi having been unable to register new players during the last transfer window due to a Fifa ban.

"Yeah, it is because of the situation. But we knew once the season started what the situation was," he said.

"We are coming off an unbelievable situation. We have to knuckle down and try to eradicate these situations."

Chiefs are set to take on Bloemfontein in a league match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.