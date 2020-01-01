Hunt: Bidvest Wits coach could be moving outside of South Africa for better opportunities

The 55-year-old mentor will consider leaving the country if PSL club bosses can't guarantee not to interfere in his job

coach Gavin Hunt has confirmed he is already looking to secure his future ahead of next season following the club's decision to sell its status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzvhandila owner Masala Mulaudzi.

However, Hunt said he will only consider the right project where there will be no interference in his coaching job.

The experienced mentor added that he won't accept any job offers in the PSL if that can't be guaranteed, revealing he just wants to be given a mandate and be left to do what he knows best.

"Things are starting to happen for me, and right now, it's about getting the right project," Hunt told Daily Sun.

"I don't like interference. I just want to be given a mandate and left alone to do my job if I decide to accept any offers in .

"If that can't be guaranteed then I will have to look elsewhere."

The 55-year-old further stated he could consider looking for better opportunities outside of South Africa if no one offers him a job in the PSL.

Hunt made it clear that he doesn't mind even coaching a national team at this stage.

"But I could be moving outside of South Africa to look for better opportunities," confirmed Hunt.

"At this stage, I don't mind if it's a national team or at club level."

The former SuperSport United manager dismissed claims that his high salary demands could stand in his way of finding a new home, labelling reports about him being one of the highest-paid coaches in South Africa "a pile of complete rubbish".

"Whenever people say I earn a lot of money, it makes me angry. It's a pile of complete rubbish. Anyone that goes around saying that nonsense is planting the wrong seed in the club bosses minds," he added.

"I am open to negotiations and I am a reasonable coach. I don't go around demanding ridiculous salaries."

Hunt concluded that all he wants right now is to finish the current season, pack his bags and leave the Students.

"I will finish the season and then leave," concluded Hunt.