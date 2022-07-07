Hunt believes he improved Kaizer Chiefs, signs Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder for SuperSport United

The veteran coach has returned to Matsatsantsa after seeing no success in his last two jobs

Gavin Hunt has insisted he left Kaizer Chiefs “in a better situation” as he immediately gets down to work in his new role at SuperSport United with a new signing from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Despite it being over a year since he left Chiefs and having also been in another PSL job with Chippa United, Hunt appears to be seeking closure on his time at Naturena.

He is now back at Matsatsantsa, a club he led to three league titles between 2008 and 2010, ready to put behind him difficult spells at Amakhosi and the Chilli Boys.

The 57-year-old was Chiefs coach between September 2020 and May 2021 but left without a trophy.

“Did I leave the club [Chiefs] in a better situation? I think so, I was in the Champions League semi-final and I produced a lot of young players,” said Hunt as per Phakaaathi.

“The focus has got to be on developing young players and that is a great opportunity at SuperSport. Am I the same guy? Experience always tells you that every day throws you a curve ball and sometimes it humbles you but it is a good opportunity now to get this team going in the right direction.”

Before he was fired by Chiefs where he could not make new signings due to a Fifa transfer ban, Hunt had planned to offload older players but his successor Stuart Baxter retained them.

Amakhosi new head coach Arthur Zwane, a former assistant of Hunt, has since carried on with the planned clearout.

But at SuperSport, Hunt inherits a younger squad from Kaitano Tembo and plans to stick to such a project as he did in his previous spell with the Tshwane side.

“I will never forget the first day I came to the club [in 2007],” Hunt said.

“[SuperSport CEO] Stan Matthews took me to the development team and in that side there was Ronwen Williams, Thendani Nsthumayelo, Kermit Erasmus, Masibusane Zongo, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Tshepho Gumede. All those players went on to have successful careers.”

On his return to SuperSport, Hunt has hit the ground running, accepting the signing of Grant Margeman.

The midfielder joins Matsatsantsa on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns although he was already a target of former coach Tembo.

“He is on loan. It's a loan with an option to extend. But that business was done earlier, while we still had Kaitano as coach,” SuperSport CEO Matthews told Soccer Laduma.

“Obviously, it was subject to quite a few things, so we have only been able to finalise it in the last couple of days, but he will be joining.”

“He was in the play-offs [with Swallows FC], so we obviously gave him some extra time off because he played longer than other people. He has not actually joined us yet, but the technical team have agreed when he will join and he will be part of this year's midfield.”

Matthews also stated four more players will be signed by Hunt ahead of the 2022/23 season.