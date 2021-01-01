Hunt after Kaizer Chiefs dismissal: Nothing much is going to change

Despite disappointing performances in the league, the tactician has helped Amakhosi reach the Caf Champions League semis

Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt believes nothing much is going to change with the team in the short term, despite his sacking.

The 56-year-old was fired on Friday after the Glamour Boys succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to a struggling Black Leopards side in a PSL encounter at Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday.

The defeat left Amakhosi in 11th place on the league standings - five points above the relegation zone with two matches left in the current campaign.

When reached for comment, the former Bidvest Wits coach did not wish to say much on his sacking.

"I can’t say anything; It is right at the end of the season, so not much is going to happen now," Hunt said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Former Orlando Pirates striker Phumudzo Manenzhe believes Chiefs were right in firing Hunt since he had failed with a performing squad.

"A lot of people might be surprised, but I, for one, am not surprised," Manenzhe said in a recent interview.

"Hunt inherited a squad that came second in the league in the previous season, barring the exclusion of George Maluleka who had left, [for Mamelodi Sundowns], the rest of the team was basically the same.

"So for me, in a football sense, how can a team that finished second struggle to finish outside the top eight the following season? I find that hard to understand."

Since Chiefs are serving a Fifa transfer ban, Hunt could not strengthen the team. He further had to deal with the absence of top scorer Samir Nurkovic, who missed the first half of the season owing to injuries.

But Manenzhe believes that is not enough of an excuse for the 56-year-old to finish in the bottom half of the table.

"Play the players to their strengths so that they can get to second place again," the former attacker continued.

"Are you telling me Hunt was not playing these players to their best to finish outside the top 10? Hunt has been in [South African] football for a long time so you cannot tell me what he needs to understand."

The tactician has, however, taken Amakhosi to the Caf Champions League semi-finals, where they will play Wydad Casablanca.