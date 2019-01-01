Hunt laments Bidvest Wits' rough Caf Confederation Cup campaign

The Students will be seeking a maiden victory of their group stage campaign

coach Gavin Hunt feels it is a complex task travelling around Africa for their Caf Confederation Cup matches.

Although the Students will be at home on Sunday when they host Libyan side Al-Nasr at Dobsonville Stadium, Hunt still appears haunted by the complexities of navigating across the continent for their away games.

Third-placed Wits will be keen for their first win of Group C when they clash with basement side Al-Nasr.

They go into this match fresh from a 1-0 away defeat at Malian side Djoliba, a trip that left Hunt lamenting travel complications to some parts of Africa.

“I think it’s 'the getting to the games' which is the biggest problem in Africa. I don’t think the games itself are the problem you know obviously who you playing where you playing you know,” said Hunt as per Far Post.

“We went to Mali, it’s in the middle of the desert there, if you go to and place like that and pitches are nice you can play there, they play at night, where we go in Mali they play in the day time, so it all depends on who you play it’s not the games itself it’s just the actual all the aggravation, I mean 22 hours come on, it takes us to get there and back.”

Playing at home this time around at a familiar Dobsonville, Hunt might find few excuses for failing to collect maximum points.

Wits’ last Caf Confederation Cup match at home was, however, a forgettable assignment where they were held 0-0 by visiting Horoya.