Hunt admits SuperSport United are 'limping' after Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL title race

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has shared his views on the Premier Soccer League race as Mamelodi Sundowns seem on course to reclaim the title.

SuperSport are second on the PSL table

They have two points fewer than leaders Downs

But Sundowns have two games in hand

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians are on top of the table and lead Matsatsantsa by two points, having played two games less.

SuperSport went into second spot on Wednesday following a 3-2 victory away at TS Galaxy.

It looks like a tall order for teams to catch up with Masandawana but Hunt seemed unconcerned by the title race and more worried about the injuries ravaging his squad.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I’m not worried about that [being two points behind Sundowns]," said Hunt according to iDiski Times.

"We just have to try with what we’ve got and what we’re achieving, we’re limping, we’re limping, so… we have so many players out, again we’ve lost three left-backs now, so I don’t know.

“Lakay obviously, I put him in the starting line-up after being left out a couple of times now, so he did well and got on the ball for and was good.

“[I will] give him [Grobler] a break, he won’t train this week, patch him up next week and go again. We have three away games in a row, well four, we go to Africa, Egypt as well – I don’t know how we gonna do it but I’ll worry about that next week.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport and Golden Arrows are so far the two teams that seem to be giving Masandawana any sort of challenge in the PSL title race.

That exposes traditional giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates' struggles to break Sundowns' dominance of domestic football.

Chiefs are a distant 10th on the table while the Buccaneers are flirting with relegation at 13th position and that makes it difficult for them to catch up with Masandawana in this title bid.

WHAT NEXT? Following their exit from the Carling Knockout, Matsatsantsa are inactive this weekend and will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Polokwane City.

Although it is a tricky assignment for them, it is also an opportunity for three points and to keep close track of the log leaders.

They will also have to visit Seklhulhune United before the November Fifa international break.