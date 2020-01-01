'Hungry' Hunt has a good chance to help Kaizer Chiefs reclaim trophies - Igesund

Former coach Gordon Igesund feels new coach Gavin Hunt is at the right club which matches his ambitions to win trophies.

Hunt was named the new Amakhosi coach, replacing Ernst Middendorp who closely missed out on last season’s Premier Soccer League ( ) trophy.

The former tactician arrives at Chiefs, a club which last claimed a major piece of silverware in 2015 when they clinched the PSL title.

Expectations are high on Hunt to break dominance of South African football which has seen them rack up five league championships since 2014 under Pitso Mosimane.

“I think the competition [for league titles] is good between Gavin, me and Pitso, you enjoy those kinds of challenges,” Igesund told Sowetan Live.

“The challenge of winning, I think that’s what people strive to be the best you can be. I think you become a winner when you win titles and championships.”

Hunt arrives at Naturena with a reputation of having previously won four league titles; three with SuperSport United and another one at Bidvest Wits and what could inspire him to halt Downs dominance is how he pipped them to the 2016/17 league medal.

Two other coaches have bagged four league crowns; those being Igesund and the late Ted Dumitru, with the former winning them at Manning , , Santos and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Dumitru won it twice with Chiefs and again twice with Mamelodi Sundowns.

It is only Mosimane who has been crowned PSL champion better than Hunt, Igesund and Dumitru, bagging it five times with the Brazilians.

“Gavin, me and the late Ted Dumitru have four and Pitso got to five,” said Igesund.

“It is not easy to win the championship as it takes a lot of hard work. Gavin has got a very good club. I'm sure he and the supporters and the management at the club want to win titles.

“I think he has got a good chance, Chiefs are very hungry. He is hungry and everybody is hungry, so let’s see what happens.”

Hunt begins his quest for trophies when he leads Chiefs against in the MTN8 quarter-finals, a Cup Amakhosi have won a record 15 times.

Hunt will be assisted by Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard as Chiefs look to kickoff a trophy-laden new era.