Huijsen: Mourinho puts a lot of pressure on me

Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen has revealed that the club's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho is the reason behind his return to a regular starting role this season.

Huijsen is the only Real Madrid player to have featured for every minute of the five official matches so far, four in the league and one in the Champions League.

The Spaniard joined last season from Bournemouth for 50 million euros. He started as a regular under Xabi Alonso before his form dipped. He then lost his place under Arbeloa and missed out on the World Cup.

Everything changed with the arrival of Mourinho at the Santiago Bernabeu, a coach he had worked with before at Roma.

Huijsen told Real Madrid's official website: "I'm in good shape and playing well, and the credit goes to Mourinho because he follows me closely and I try to give my best."

He added: "Mourinho asks me, like the other coaches, to be strong in attack, to cut out balls and to win one-on-one duels. He puts a lot of pressure on me and I see that this is beneficial for me. I knew him before and he helped me develop, and I will remain grateful to him."

Mourinho, for his part, praised the player's development after the win over Malaga. "The most important thing for a centre-back is strength, consistency, winning duels and giving confidence to the team," he said. "He has developed a lot in a short time."

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