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The former Bafana Bafana head coach has opened up about his greatest regret during his time leading the South African national team. The Belgian tactician reflected on a controversial incident involving Mbekezeli Mbokazi that sparked widespread criticism across the country.

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The controversy surrounding Mbokazi

The situation originally developed in December last year when Mbekezeli Mbokazi failed to report for national team duty on time.

Hugo Broos reacted emotionally to the player's absence during a media briefing, leading to a firestorm of controversy. At the time, the coach expressed his anger by stating he would confront the player in a meeting that would leave him visibly shaken. The phrasing used by the Belgian was interpreted as racially insensitive by various political groups and the Human Rights Commission, though Broos maintained that his intention was only to highlight how stern he would be with the youngster.

Broos explains the linguistic misunderstanding

“I still regret what I said when they said it was racist what I said about Mbokazi,” Broos said as quoted by iDiski Times. “But everybody knew that I didn’t mean that. I just wanted to tell him, look, he will be pale; he will be afraid of what I’m going to tell him. But English is not my language, and then you try to translate here [in the mind], but here you have to tell. And yeah, the words were not the right words what I said. But the meaning of it is what I wanted.”

The coach emphasized that while the delivery was flawed, the underlying message was one of discipline and high expectations. He felt that Mbokazi was at a crossroads in his career and needed a firm wake-up call to avoid squandering his natural talent. The Belgian coach had previously apologized for the remarks, insisting that he cared deeply for the player's development and professional future within the national team setup.

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Managing young talent in the spotlight

“But it was not good what Mbokazi did,” Broos added. “To call that he missed his flight, how can you miss your flight when you have to go to the preparation for the World Cup? He’s a guy of 20 [years]. He had a red card against Zimbabwe a few months before, so for me I felt, ‘Oh, this is not going the right way, and it’s not his fault.’ He’s a young player; suddenly, the nation is behind him he becomes a star. Even Rele [Relebohile Mofokeng] had a problem the second year. These are young guys, so they have to be guided.”

Next matches GUI Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 13:00 RSA

The former AFCON-winning manager pointed out that young players frequently encounter negative influences as they rise to prominence. He expressed that at ages 19 or 20, the sudden admiration from the public can be overwhelming. In his view, the anger he felt was a result of seeing a promising career potentially derailed by a lack of discipline, even if his public reaction to the journalist's question was ultimately ill-advised.

“You are 19, 20; everybody likes you, and for me it was that moment that he didn’t come for the first day of preparation for the World Cup,” the former Bafana boss concluded. “I was so angry, but I wouldn’t say anything. But someone from the press asked the question, ‘What are you going to do with Mbokazi?’ I said, ‘How do you know that Mbokazi is not here?’ and then the feeling started again and spoke. It was stupid. I know it was stupid. I didn’t have to say it like that.”