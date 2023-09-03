Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos seems to have changed his tune on the exclusion of Kaizer Chiefs players from his squad.

Zwane withdrawn from Bafana squad after injury

Chiefs star has been called up as replacement

Sphephelo Sithole has also been called-up

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane reportedly pulled out from the Bafana Bafana squad after a bizarre injury that left him wounded in the MTN8 first-leg semi-final against rivals Kaizer Chiefs this past Saturday.

A report suggests that Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has since moved swiftly to call up a replacement and he has changed his tune about Amakhosi players. Broos had previously said no Chiefs player deserves to be in the national team but Pule Mmodi's impressive run of good form is believed to have forced the Belgian's hand as he has been called-up to replace 'Mshishi'.

WHAT WAS SAID: Zwane's injury raised some concerns about the officiating as Downs coach Rhulani Mokwena was shocked that a foul was not given after Zwane landed awkwardly on the boot of Chiefs' Yusuf Maart.

Article continues below

"What surprised me more about that 'Mshishi' situation was the foul didn't even go to us. That was the biggest thing, with a deep cut that has had him hospitalised but the foul went against us. That's probably my biggest thing," Mokwena said as per SABC.

"Clearly with a concussion for the next 10 to 14 days, it's a precautionary type of measure to get some rest and be a bit protective and cautious, especially in this space that we find ourselves in with our lack of offensive options," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane is not the only player to pull out from Bafana as Luke Le Roux is reported to have withdrawn from the side after suffering from a bout of flu. Broos has called up Portugal-based Sphephelo Sithole as his replacement.

WHAT'S NEXT: Bafana players are set to report for camp this week as Broos hopes to have a clean bill of health ahead of two international friendlies.