Hugo Broos: How beating Fifa World Cup semi-finalists Morocco will be a giant step for Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos wants his side to go all out against Morocco but won't get too excited if they win.

Broos refuses to describe Morocco tie as a dead rubber

A battle for the top spot in Group K is still on

Bafana take on Morocco this weekend in Johannesburg

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana might already qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations alongside Morocco in Group K, but head coach Hugo Broos does not consider this weekend's game as a dead rubber.

South Africa will host the 2022 Fifa World Cup semi-finalists in a match that will see Bafana look to finish their qualifying campaign with a victory.

However, Broos is looking to test the level of his Bafana side and believes that a game against the Atlas Lions where there is little pressure, is a good measuring stick.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We are in front of us having a very difficult game against a very good opponent. Just look at the performance of our players, look how good we are or still bad we are," Broos told members of the media on Monday afternoon.

"But for me, it will be a very interesting game and I will not be angry if we lose. I’d be very happy if we draw and I can’t explain how I feel if we win. If we win against Morocco, don’t think that we have a world team, don’t think. But it will be a big step, that is true," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broos went on to laud Percy Tau for winning the Caf Champions League with Al Ahly on Sunday, and is confident that despite recent underwhelming performances in the national team, the former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker will put his body on the line for Bafana.

"What I know about Percy is that when he comes to the national team he wants to perform. But he wasn’t ready to perform a year ago. He wasn’t playing at Al Ahly. He would play and then after four or five weeks he was injured, and then every time he came to the national team he was coming out of injuries.

"And I said I hoped he could leave Al Ahly and go to a team where he was playing, because a good Percy Tau is very important to us. So now when I see him in the last few months, he’s a regular, he’s always playing, and when he plays he’s always good.

"Certainly in the games I have seen in the Champions League games and last night again (Sunday) see that he is fresh and he is in good shape," said Broos.

WHAT'S NEXT: The tie is set to take place this coming Saturday at the FNB Stadium.