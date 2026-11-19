Share Follow GOAL on Google

The former Cameroon mentor has officially called for the South African public to throw their full support behind Mosimane as he navigates his early days with the national team. The Belgian tactician, who recently concluded a productive five-year stint with Bafana, believes the foundations are in place for his successor to thrive.

Advertisement

A significant shift in perspective

Former South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has offered a ringing endorsement of Pitso Mosimane, marking a notable change in stance regarding the former Mamelodi Sundowns manager’s suitability for the role.

Since taking over the reins, Mosimane has enjoyed a steady start to his tenure, avoiding defeat in his opening five fixtures. This early stability has seemingly convinced Broos that the team is in capable hands, and he is now eager to see the domestic football community unite behind the man tasked with qualifying for future major tournaments. With the transition period now in full swing, the focus has shifted from the previous regime to the potential heights the squad can reach under one of Africa's most decorated club coaches.

Understanding the tactical transition

Having navigated the immense pressure of the Bafana Bafana job for several years, Broos is well aware of the scrutiny Mosimane faces every time the team takes to the pitch. He acknowledged that every coach brings a unique philosophy to the dressing room, and Mosimane should be allowed the space to implement his specific vision without being held to the standards or styles of the past. The Belgian believes that diversity in tactical approach is a healthy part of the game's natural evolution.

"Why shouldn't they support him? My term is finished. I'm in Belgium. I'm not the coach anymore. I was the coach who gave them five wonderful years, but Pitso will do that also," Broos said, as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

Advertisement Advertisement

Addressing the inevitable changes in playing style, the former coach reiterated that fans should expect a shift in how the team operates under the new management. "Maybe he wants to change something also. He's a coach, and I'm a coach, and maybe we see some things differently. This is normal," Broos added. This level of professional respect highlights a maturity in the transition, as the two coaches represent different eras of South African football development and strategic planning.

Related Topics

Building a new Bafana legacy

The challenge for Mosimane now involves more than just maintaining an unbeaten streak; it requires him to forge a distinct identity for a squad that showed significant resilience under Broos. The Belgian's departure left a void in terms of continuity, but the early results suggest that the players are responding well to Mosimane’s demands. Broos has encouraged the public to view this as an opportunity for the new coach to write his own history rather than living in the shadow of previous achievements.

With the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers looming as the ultimate benchmarks, the pressure to perform will only intensify in the coming months.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the backing of a former manager who reached the podium at AFCON provides a significant boost to Mosimane’s standing with the Bafana faithful.