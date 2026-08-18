According to the English Telegraph, the Turkish record champions are preparing to put an extremely tempting offer in front of the Red Devils' Portuguese midfielder.

The report says Galatasaray are offering Fernandes an annual net salary worth €21 million. That would leave the 31-year-old earning roughly twice as much as he does at Manchester United, where he is already among the club's top earners on between €10 million and €15 million.

Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek is said to be personally driving the move for Fernandes. The midfielder would be offered a four-year contract at the Süper Lig club, running until 30 June 2031.

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Do Manchester United even want to let Bruno Fernandes leave?

The bigger question, though, is whether Manchester United are willing to let the Portuguese leave at all. Fernandes remains one of the Red Devils' undisputed first-choice players, and only last season he broke the record for the most Premier League assists in a single season.

A €65 million release clause in the 31-year-old's contract also expired last month, which means the 20-time English champions can now negotiate a transfer fee freely. Galatasaray would probably need to put at least €50 million on the table, with €35 million of that as a fixed fee.

United still have Fernandes under contract until 2027. Last season, he made 37 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, scoring nine goals and setting up another 22.

Fernandes also featured at the subsequent World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Before Portugal went out in the round of 16 against Spain (0-1), he started all five matches and recorded one assist.