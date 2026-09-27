A mass brawl broke out in Eindhoven on Saturday between supporters of VVV-Venlo and presumably PSV, as reported by, among others, Omroep Brabant. The fight involving around 70 fans took place near Strijp-S station and the Klokgebouw.

A bus carrying VVV supporters was on its way to FC Volendam on Saturday for an away match in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. Why the supporters' bus stopped in Eindhoven en route is not yet known, although the broadcaster mentioned above reports that it was so they could get something to drink.

Where the VVV fans stopped, the Limburg side's supporters probably came across PSV fans. A fight broke out and police responded in large numbers. Virtually all available units were deployed, while a police dog was also used. According to a spokesperson, this prevented any further escalation.

At Strijp-S station, police contained the VVV fans. After an individual check, the travelling supporters were allowed to board the bus again. The bus was, however, sent back towards Venlo because the fans in question were no longer welcome in Volendam.

Eindhoven police made no arrests and are continuing to investigate the incident. Camera footage has, however, helped make it clear who was involved in the brawl.

Following the disturbance, police searched for weapons but found none. VVV, incidentally, lost the away match against Volendam 3-2.