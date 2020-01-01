Huesca‘s Nwakali names Kanu and Yaya Toure as role models, dreams of Barcelona move

The Nigeria international is hoping to emulate the Super Eagles and the Ivory Coast legends and revealed his future aspiration

midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has named former star Nwankwo Kanu and ex- midfielder Yaya Toure as his role models, while also revealing his desire to play for in future.

The 22-year-old has struggled to play top-flight football since he bursts into the limelight at the 2015 U17 World Cup, where he captained to victory at the tournament.

The midfielder joined the Gunners in 2016 but failed to play a single game for the Emirates Stadium outfit during his three-year stay and made do with loan spells at MVV Maastricht, VVV-Venlo and B.

In the summer of 2019, the midfielder secured a permanent move to Spanish Segunda Division side Huesca and recently helped them gained promotion to .

Nwakali only played five league games for the Oscenses, owing to visa issues and hopes to feature regularly for the side in the top flight.

The midfielder also revealed Nigeria legend Kanu and former international Toure as players he models his football after while also hoping to fulfil his long-term dream of playing for Spanish giants Barca.

“I am delighted that my club has gained promotion to the Spanish La Liga. It was not easy for my team at the second division because of the quality of teams at that level,” Nwakali said, per the Guardian.

“I was only able to play in five games because I had Spanish visa issues. My focus now is to work hard to play regularly when the league resumes.

“I have always hoped to play for Barcelona someday as a young footballer but in life, you must start somewhere to achieve your dream. I am delighted that I am now a player in the Spanish top league.

“Giving my best to my club remains the priority now. As a young footballer, I aspire to play like Kanu Nwankwo and Yaya Toure because I fancy their style of play.”

Nwakali has one cap for the Nigeria national team while his teammates at U17 level, Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze have become a key part of the Super Eagles.

“I believe when Coach Gernot Rohr needs me, he will invite me. I speak with him at times and I know my time will soon come,” He continued.

“I am delighted that my teammates, Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze are doing well in Super Eagles. My aspiration is to join them in the team. They understand my kind of play and we connect very well on the pitch.”

Nwakali will hope to deliver convincing showings for Huesca to boost his chances of enjoying regular call-ups to the Super Eagles.