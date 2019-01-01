Hudson-Odoi ruptures Achilles in Burnley clash

The teenage winger went down with a serious foot injury and was replaced on the right wing by Pedro

Callum Hudson-Odoi limped off the field in the first half of ’s Premier League game with on Monday, the international having ruptured his Achilles.

The 18-year-old winger, who had forced himself into Maurizio Sarri’s first team plans in recent weeks, went down towards the end of the first period after suffering no apparent contact.

Hudson-Odoi, who was replaced by Pedro, limped down the Stamford Bridge tunnel with the assistance of club staff.

After the game Chelsea assistant coach Gianfranco Zola said that Hudson-Odoi had suffered an achilles injury and that it looked serious for the player.

The injury to his home-grown star will worry Sarri as Willian was already out of the match-day squad with a thigh injury, although the Brazilian is expected to be fit for the Blues next Premier League game against .

Hudson-Odoi had made it four consecutive starts in a row by beginning Monday evening’s game, which could have seen Chelsea leapfrog and into third place with a win.

Really gutted to end my season with an Ruptured Achilles, gotta work hard and try and come back stronger for next season!!!😢🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/PXC53WszdH — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) April 22, 2019

The match was even at 2-2 when the player limped off, with Chelsea having fought back to a 2-1 lead through N’Golo Kante and Gonzalo Higuain. They had been behind to a wonderful Jeff Hendrick goal and surrendered their lead when Ashley Barnes finished off from close range.

Despite his first-half goal, Kante was substituted at half time and replaced by Mateo Kovacic. Goal was told that the French midfielder was suffering from a back problem, which Zola later said did not appear serious.

London-born Hudson-Odoi made his first international start for England before he’d started a Premier League game for Chelsea when he appeared against Montenegro, registering an assist to Chelsea team-mate Ross Barkley.

Chelsea fans had clamoured for the tricky wide man to get top-flight starts but Sarri made them wait.

The Italian finally gave the player an opportunity to play from the outset in the league on April 3, becoming the youngest Chelsea player to register an assist in their first start in the competition.

were repeatedly linked with Hudson-Odoi in January, with the team tabling a bid of £35m ($45m) to secure his services.

Hudson-Odoi was reportedly frustrated with his lack of first-team opportunities at Chelsea and considering following fellow teenager and England team-mate Jadon Sancho to , but the Stamford Bridge club refused to let him leave.