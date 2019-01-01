Hudson-Odoi closes in on new Chelsea deal after Lampard talks

The wonderkid is ready to sign a new deal after meeting with the new manager and getting assurances that he will play once he returns from injury

Frank Lampard has spoken with Callum Hudson-Odoi to try to keep him at and a deal is now believed to be close as the youngster has increasingly become convinced that his dreams can be realized at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been trying to convince Hudson-Odoi to sign a new five-year deal for over a year since his pre-season breakthrough under Maurizio Sarri's early time at the club.

However, the chances to play were slim in the first six months leading to disillusionment over his future and quickly emerged as front runners from a group of elite clubs.

Bayern made several bids up to £35 million ($44 million) but they were all refused, even after Hudson-Odoi personally handed in a transfer request to Blues director Marina Granovskaia at the end of the January transfer window.

Sarri played Hudson-Odoi for four Premier League games in a row after he made his debut before his league debut. This softened his stance on leaving with a year left to run on his contract but the appointment of Lampard has boosted him, along with other academy stars.

The new contract will likely be worth around £100,000-per-week and it will end Bayern's hopes of signing the 18-year-old, who has long been a primary transfer target.

Hudson-Odoi remains behind at Cobham Training Centre getting treatment for his Achilles tendon rupture that he suffered in April with the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is set to sign a new deal himself worth around £120,000-a-week, while Antonio Rudiger and Reece James also recover from injuries.

Last season's loanee at Mason Mount will be offered a new deal by Chelsea too but talks are not yet as advanced as they are for both Loftus-Cheek and Hudson-Odoi.

Marcin Bulka, meanwhile, is joining after similarly breaking through in pre-season last summer with the Blues. Unlike Hudson-Odoi, he has left the club after his contract expired but had a pre-contract agreement with the French champions since May.

He will be unveiled as a PSG player tomorrow and he will sign a deal until 2021, alongside former star Mitchel Bakker.