Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Red Devils can still reach the top four if results fall kindly but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side still need to overcome the relegated Terriers

With two games left to go in the Premier League season, 's chances of securing football next have dwindled to almost nothing, but they could still theoretically achieve it providing they defeat bottom-place Huddersfield on Sunday.

Last weekend's 1-1 draw with Chelsea has left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side three points adrift of the fourth-placed Blues, with sandwiched in between the pair, and they have a vastly inferior goal difference to boot.

The Red Devils will at least hope to make it an easy three points on their visit to West Yorkshire, against a Terriers side still searching for a first win since February.

But with Jan Siewert's side hosting their last Premier League game for the forseeable future at the John Smith's Stadium, they'll be determined to end their top-flight tenure on a high.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It can be streamed via Sky Go Extra.

Squads & Team News

Position Huddersfield squad Goalkeepers Lossl, Hamer, Schofield Defenders Smith, Zanka, Schindler, Stankovic, Kongolo, Hadergjonaj, Durm, Jorgensen, Brown Midfielders Hogg, Billing, Sabiri, Pritchard, Bacuna, Puncheon, Mooy, Lowe Forwards Kachunga, Depoitre, Quaner, Mounie, Diakhaby, Grant

Huddersfield have no injury concerns ahead of their final Premier League home game of the season and as such will likely name a similar side to their last time out.

Siewert will hope to send the Terriers faithful off into the sunset - for now - with a major scalp.

Potential Huddersfield starting XI: Lossl; Smith, Schindler, Kongolo, Durm; Stankovic; Hogg, Mbenza, Bacuna, Grant; Mounie.

Position Man United squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Dalot, Jones, Shaw, Bailly Midfielders Pogba, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Pereira, Mata, Lingard, Herrera Forwards Lukaku, Rashford, Martial, Sanchez

Eric Bailly is out for the rest of the season he sustained a knee injury against but Phil Jones could be in line for a recall.

Anthony Martial will, meanwhile, get the likely nod up front to partner Marcus Rashford.

Potential Man United starting XI: De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Mata; Martial, Rashford.

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester United are odds-on favourites at 3/10 to win the match at bet365. Huddersfield can be backed at 10/1 while the draw is 5/1.

Match Preview

With the promise of Champions League football currently still outside of their control, Manchester United will have to hope for favourable results to go their way as they look to take three points off relegated Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Having failed to take the win against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw that would have leapfrogged them into the top four, Ole Gunnar's Solskjaer's side face the unappealing prospect of entering the once again.

In addition, some questions have been raised in recent weeks whether number one David De Gea could be expected to keep his place between the sticks following a series of errors.

Solskjaer however defended his keeper ahead of the clash with the Terriers, stating: "He's been fantastic this season. Towards the end now he's been in headlines for the wrong reasons but he has to deal with that.

"The goalkeeping department are fantastic, with Emilio [Alvarez], Sergio [Romero], Lee [Grant] and David, they've been such a tight-knit group. They've experienced better times than just now but he's ready for Sunday."

The Norwegian also added that even if United are pipped to the post in achieving Champions League football - the club have endured a tough run of form since he took the reins on a full-time basis - he remains steadfast in his belief that they will be able to attract major transfers during the off-season.

"I'll have a final say if a player comes in or goes out," he added at a press conference.

"We might be in the Champions League next year, we might not be and you'd be surprised how many agents have been [...] telling us their players, their clients would love to be a part of Man United in the future. And that's just the lure of Man United, they know, the potential and size of the club, they know in the end that we will get back to the good days.

"We're having a tough time at the moment, in the last few seasons, we've not gone up to the standards we expect but it's up to me and the club to change it as quickly as possible if it's a season without Champions League, who knows.

"But players still want to come to Man United and you wouldn't be surprised by the names that you get asked."

Huddersfield will be at full-strength for the visit of their out-of-sorts opponents, but they remain outsiders to take the win.

Siewert's side have only won once since the start of February, though they will hope that their last home game at the John Smith's Stadium before they head back to the Championship can be a memorable day for the right reasons.