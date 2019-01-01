Huddersfield confirm Siewert as new manager after Wagner exit

The former Borussia Dortmund II boss succeeds his compatriot as he dives into a relegation battle with the struggling Terriers

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that Jan Siewert will succeed David Wagner as the Premier League team's next head coach.

Wagner left the Terriers by mutual consent last week after three and a half years at the post, having guided the club to the top flight and ensured safety in their debut season in 2017-18.

The German-American and his charges struggled in the current campaign, however, with Sunday's defeat at the hands of Manchester City confirming their position at the bottom of the Premier League with just 11 points and two wins from their opening 23 games.

Now Siewert, 36, will be charged with spearheading an improbable survival quest after joining Huddersfield from Borussia Dortmund II.

"Huddersfield Town is delighted to announce the appointment of Jan Siewert as its new head coach," the Terriers confirmed in a statement published on the club's official website.

"The 36-year-old joins the Terriers from German side Borussia Dortmund II, where he held the position of head coach, signing a contract running until the summer of 2021."

Huddersfield chairman Lee Foyle expressed his hopes that Siewert could replicate the success enjoyed by Wagner - who also previously managed Borussia Dortmund II before arrving at the John Smiths Stadium - at the Yorkshire club.

“I’d like to begin by officially welcoming Jan to Huddersfield Town. I’m tremendously excited about working with him as our new head coach," he signalled.

“Let me start by addressing the obvious. We enjoyed tremendous success under our previous head coach, David Wagner, and we’ve subsequently appointed a new head coach that bears many similarities to him; a young, aspirational German from Borussia Dortmund II.

“However, that does a disservice to Jan, who is his own man. There is much more to this appointment than that.

“Like any good football club – or successful business outside football – we have succession plans in place for our key roles. A major one here is the role of head coach.

“Given David’s success at Huddersfield Town, we knew that it was prudent to look to the future in case an offer came in that he couldn’t refuse. David was fully aware that we were undertaking this work; you must prepare for the future.

“Jan’s name came to our attention in his previous role as assistant manager and Under-19 Coach at VfL Bochum. We first spoke with him over two years’ ago and we’ve kept in communication since, watching his progress with interest.

“His reputation in the game is very good; he’s known as a coach who is ambitious, has many qualities and who has strong philosophies. As such, it came as no surprise to us when he moved to one of the world’s biggest clubs; Borussia Dortmund.”

Siewert's first test in charge will come on January 29, when the struggling Terriers will host Everton.