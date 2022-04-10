How would Mbule fit in at Kaizer Chiefs?

Kaizer Chiefs have for some time been linked with SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule and it could soon be revealed where his next destination is.

Mbule was accused of disrespecting his teammates and coach, and with his contract ending at the conclusion of this season, it’s most likely that the player will be parting ways with SuperSport.

It’s of course by no means a sure thing that Mbule will join Chiefs, and he could, like his former team-mate Teboho Mokoena, snub Amakhosi and make the switch across Tshwane.

But having already acquired Mokoena to beef up a very healthy midfield department, it’s questionable as to whether Masandawana need Mbule, and how much game-time he would get.

Should Chiefs manage to get their man, he’s the kind of player whom the team could be built around for the next six or seven years.

He would also be a marquee signing and a statement of intent, showing that the Glamour Boys can still attract the brightest prospects. At a time in their history in which the spirit of supporters are low following seven trophyless seasons, a signing like Mbule would provide a major lift.

While Amakhosi are well stocked in central midfield, Mbule is a true box-to-box player who has the potential to be the driving force Chiefs are lacking.



He would be an upgrade on the likes of Phathutshedzo Nange, Cole Alexander, Bernard Parker, Anthony Akumu and Kearyn Baccus - players starting to get nearer the end of their careers and/or not offering the dynamism that Mbule brings.

A Chiefs midfield with the likes of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Mbule in the engine room, combining with the likes of Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat, sounds an exciting prospect.

Mbule made his PSL debut back in the 2017/ 18 season and has tallied 100 matches in all competitions for SuperSport, including domestic fixtures and the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Bafana Bafana-capped playmaker and former Harmony Academy product has grabbed 11 goals and 10 assists for Matsatsantsa.



Chiefs host SuperSport in a league game next Saturday.